REVEALED: The Numbers Behind the New Deal Which Will Make De Gea the Highest Paid GK in the World

Manchester United number one David de Gea will become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world when he signs his new long-term contract at Old Trafford after the World Cup.





Just as Real Madrid speculation was starting to begin for the summer, it was reported last week that the Spaniard had agreed a new five-year deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2023.

Nothing is official as yet, but an announcement from the club is expected in the coming weeks.

According to Marca, an initial agreement between De Gea and United was finalised in April, with a signature from the 27-year-old all that is now required to make the paperwork official. That formality will happen later this summer once the World Cup is over.

It is said that De Gea's gross annual income from his new contract will total €21m (£18.4m). That puts his estimated weekly earnings, before tax, at around £350,000.

The figure is vastly more than any other goalkeeper in the world currently earns - Manuel Neuer is said to be on €15m (£13.2m) at Bayern Munich - and is befitting of De Gea's status as best in the world following an incredible few years of individual brilliance.

De Gea is currently Spain's number one at the World Cup. But while adoration from United fans has never wavered, the elite stopper has been on the wrong end of Spanish supporters after his high profile error gifted Portugal a goal in the tense 3-3 draw on Friday night.

"I don't see much that they support me from Spain," a disappointed De Gea said of the reaction from the less than forgiving Spanish public after the game.

"My own criticism is bad enough. I would have liked that they defend me more in a difficult moment in my life, with an issue from outside the game. I am happy with the support from the manager and the lads," the 27-year-old added.

In a poll conducted by AS, just shy of 50% of Spanish fans want understudy Kepa Arrizabalaga to start Spain's next match against Iran on Wednesday, while only 39% were keen on De Gea keeping his place. The remaining minority opted for veteran Pepe Reina.