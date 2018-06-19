Southampton Join the Race to Snap Up Jack Wilshere Ahead of Expected Arsenal Departure

Mark Hughes is believed to be the latest name in a long line of managers interested in securing the services of Arsenal's Jack Wilshere this summer. The 26-year-old is yet to sign an extension on his Gunners contract that expires this summer, and many believed he will leave the club for free.

Wilshere has been offered a new deal at the Emirates this summer, and the fan favourite will be sorely missed if he was to choose to exit. However, new Gunners boss Unai Emery has warned the midfielder that he will be a fringe player in north London over the course of the next campaign if he extends his stay.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As a result, Wilshere is expected to depart, and number of clubs are after his signature - the latest of which becomes Southampton, according to the Mirror.

Mark Hughes has taken a liking to the player, who has finally proven his fitness after years of ankle trouble. Wilshere made 38 appearances for his side last season, notching two goals and registering six assists in total.

Though Saints will be hopeful of making a deal happen, there's a lot of competition from Italy as well as England. Premier League outfits West Ham and Wolves are also considering a move for WIlshere once he becomes a free agent, and over in Serie A, Juventus and Sampdoria are also pondering an approach.

There's no word as of yet which suggests any particular preference Wilshere holds, but a decision will have to be made soon.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Arsenal are currently undergoing drastic changes in their playing staff this summer. The arrivals of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno are all expected soon - having already acquired Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.