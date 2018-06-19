Sweden Manager Slams 'Unnecessary' Use of VAR & Poor Finishing After World Cup Win Over South Korea

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Sweden manager Janne Andersson sounded distinctly unimpressed with the referee's performance in his side's opening match of the FIFA World Cup, in which the Swedes defeated South Korea 1-0 in Nizhny Novgorod on Monday.

In particular, Andersson claimed that he didn't understand why the referee needed to consult VAR to award his side a penalty. 

Speaking to reporters, and quoted by ESPN, Andersson said: "I felt the wait for VAR was unnecessary. There was no doubt that the penalty should have been called straight away."

Referee Joel Aguilar originally took no action when South Korea defender Kim Min-woo brought down Viktor Claesson. However, after reviewing replays of the challenge, the Salvadoran awarded Sweden a penalty, which captain Andreas Granqvist converted.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Andersson acknowledged that VAR technology had played a crucial role in his side's victory: "Luckily the referee had VAR to help him to be able to make the right decision," he admitted.

Overall, Andersson sounded satisfied with Sweden's display, but he rued their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal. Quoted by Reuters, he explained: "We played the match the way we intended, but I’m a little unhappy with the chances we didn’t put away."

Sweden dominated their opening Group F clash, but wasted at least five clear scoring opportunities - although this was partly thanks to a fine display by the South Korea goalkeeper.

The Swedes will likely need to be more clinical against Germany, their next Group F opponents. The holders suffered a shock defeat against Mexico on Sunday, so will be desperate for a win against Sweden on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Andersson was in bullish mood when discussing his side's prospects. Quoted by ESPN, he said: "Germany are the ones faced with a dilemma. We are going to prepare in the best way possible and then we'll see. We need to dare to do even more."

