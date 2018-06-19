Tottenham Hotspur Eye Mega Money Move for Highly Rated Lyon Star Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made their first move for Lyon's midfield star Tanguy Ndombele, as Daniel Levy is said to have opened talks with the Ligue 1 club this week.

According to L'Equipe, the Spurs chairman has told Lyon that he is willing to pay £35m to sign the midfielder, but the French side have refused the offer, instead insisting on a fee closer to £53m.

Tottenham have started discussions over a possible €40 million move for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (L'Equipe) #COYS #OL — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) June 18, 2018

Ndombele has been on loan at Lyon from fellow French club Amiens, with the former paying a mere £7m to turn the deal into a permanent one.

Tottenham will need to keep Lyon happy if they are to secure Ndombele, as they are most certainly not the only clubs interested in securing the young Frenchman's signature.

North London rivals Arsenal are also reportedly keen on acquiring the services of the Lyon man, with former boss Arsene Wenger said to have scouted the midfielder on numerous occasions.

Ndombele is hot property in Europe. The 21-year-old is a strong, physical presence who is also an excellent ball carrier, much like current Spurs man Mousa Dembele, who Tottenham will need to replace if reports on the Belgian's departure are true.

Ndombele completed 89.4% of his passes in the league for the French club, more than any of his teammates, whilst he bettered that figure in the Europa League with a massive 89.8% pass completion rate.

He isn't just a physical presence who keeps the ball ticking over nicely, however. Ndombele also registered six assists for Lyon last season, just two fewer than Liverpool target and teammate Nabil Fekir managed to accumulate.

The Frenchman also won 1.9 of his tackles last season, showing how well rounded and accomplished he is in the middle of the park at such a young age.

With the Gunners close to signing Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria, Spurs need to tie Ndombele up quickly before more clubs join the race for his services.