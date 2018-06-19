Tottenham Target Jack Grealish Teases Move to Spurs With Harry Kane Tweet During 2-1 England WC Win

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, has teased fans of the north London club with a tweet following England's 2-1 win over Tunisia. 

As uploaded by the man himself to his official Twitter account, Grealish tweeted his excitement at seeing Spurs forward Harry Kane bag a match winning brace for the Three Lions. 

This led many Tottenham fans to presumptuously welcome the Villa man to the club. 

Grealish was one of the first members of the Villa squad to be tipped with a move away from Villa Park following their Championship play-off Final defeat to Fulham last month. 

They are reportedly hoping for a fee of around £40m from any potential suitors for the 22-year-old's signature. 

However, Daniel Levy is said to be playing the waiting game, safe in the knowledge that the cash strapped Championship side are in desperate need of financial help following their failure to return to the lucrative Premier League

Grealish bagged three goals and eight assists for Steve Bruce's side on their way to Wembley, and looks extremely likely to leave. As aforementioned, many Spurs fans jumped to conclusions that the newly built White Hart Lane would be Grealish's next destination after the midfielder's tweet. 

 

