West Ham Confirm Signing of French Defender Issa Diop on Five-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 19, 2018

West Ham have completed the signing of Toulouse defender Issa Diop, with the Frenchman signing a five-year contract at the London Stadium.

The 21-year-old has been highly coveted in recent weeks, with Premier League rivals Everton also rumoured to be interested in capturing his signature. The Hammers have won the race to sign him though, with Manuel Pellegrini's revolution now firmly under way.

A statement from the club's director of football Mario Husillos on the club's official website said; "It is a measure of his character and maturity that he was named captain of Toulouse at just 20 years of age, having already established himself in their team as a teenager.


“He has represented France at every youth level up to Under-21 and we believe that he is now ready to make the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League with West Ham United.

“There were many other big clubs interested in signing Issa and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us. We look forward to hopefully seeing him make a big impact next season."

Diop had been captain at Toulouse in recent times, making 95 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since making his debut at 18. The 6'4" defender made a short statement on the club's website too, stating his joy at completing the move.

“I am very happy to sign for such a historic, English club, and I hope to show my best here,” said the 6ft 4ins player, who has been capped by France at U21 level.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“I am a very ambitious player and West Ham is a very ambitious club, as we’ve seen with the appointment of the new coach. I hope to help the team win lots of games and make the fans happy.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)