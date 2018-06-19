West Ham Confirm Signing of French Defender Issa Diop on Five-Year Deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Toulouse defender Issa Diop, with the Frenchman signing a five-year contract at the London Stadium.

The 21-year-old has been highly coveted in recent weeks, with Premier League rivals Everton also rumoured to be interested in capturing his signature. The Hammers have won the race to sign him though, with Manuel Pellegrini's revolution now firmly under way.

A statement from the club's director of football Mario Husillos on the club's official website said; "It is a measure of his character and maturity that he was named captain of Toulouse at just 20 years of age, having already established himself in their team as a teenager.





“He has represented France at every youth level up to Under-21 and we believe that he is now ready to make the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League with West Ham United.

“There were many other big clubs interested in signing Issa and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us. We look forward to hopefully seeing him make a big impact next season."

Diop had been captain at Toulouse in recent times, making 95 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since making his debut at 18. The 6'4" defender made a short statement on the club's website too, stating his joy at completing the move.

“I am very happy to sign for such a historic, English club, and I hope to show my best here,” said the 6ft 4ins player, who has been capped by France at U21 level.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“I am a very ambitious player and West Ham is a very ambitious club, as we’ve seen with the appointment of the new coach. I hope to help the team win lots of games and make the fans happy.”