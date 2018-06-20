Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Potential Return Date Revealed as Liverpool Star Continues Injury Rehab

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be back in action in November as he continues his long-winded recovery process from a ligament injury suffered in April.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained the injury in a challenge with Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov during the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi final against the Italian side, and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the season and the World Cup.

No specific timeframe was put on his recovery but it was expected that he would return just before the end of 2018, either in November or December.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo confirmed that it could be the former, meaning that Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the first 11-13 games of the Reds 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

However, at this early stage it is difficult to know exactly when the former Arsenal man could return, and a pessimistic timescale could see him sidelined until the new year.

There is more positive news surrounding Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool and England colleague Joe Gomez, who was also ruled out for the World Cup after undergoing an ankle operation last month. He should be fit for the start of Liverpool's pre-season programme.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Rhian Brewster, who is close to signing his first professional contract with Liverpool, will not be back in action until late August.

But there's good news for Joel Matip, who also underwent surgery for a thigh injury suffered back in April. He'll be fit next month.

Liverpool's first pre-season match is against Chester on 7 July, and they kick off their Premier League campaign against West Ham on 11 August.