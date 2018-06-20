Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Responds to Bernd Leno Signing on Twitter

German international goalkeeper Bernd Leno was officially unveiled as Arsenal’s second signing of the summer on Tuesday, much to the delight of the player himself, his new manager, and of course, the Arsenal fans.

Among those excited Arsenal fans in celebrating the Gunners’ capture of a top drawer shot stopper in the form of Leno, 26, was none other than club legend Ian Wright. The former Arsenal striker took to Twitter to welcome the latest recruit at the Emirates with cautious enthusiasm.

Wright said: “Time will tell with how Leno settles and what he goes onto achieve but can’t fault the purpose and speed at which the club is moving at.”

Whilst Wright’s jubilation over his club’s new signing was measured with a degree of caution with regards to Leno’s potential success and ability to settle in north London, the delight at seeing the Gunners make such a high calibre addition to the squad was evident.

Such joy was shared among many Arsenal fans and was also reflected in the words of Leno’s new manager Unai Emery regarding the reported £19.3m signing.

“We are very pleased that Bernd Leno will be joining us,” the Spaniard told the official Arsenal website. “Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience. He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga for the past seven years.”

Emery was clearly delighted to have secured his man, who follows Stephan Lichtsteiner’s arrival at the Emirates to become Arsenal’s second summer signing, and Leno will now presumably succeed Petr Cech as the Gunners’ new number one.

That may make for uncertainty over the futures of Cech and fellow goalkeeping rival David Ospina at the club.

Leno himself, however, does not seem immediately concerned by such permutations of his transfer, as the player himself took to Twitter to express his happiness at becoming a Gunner ahead of next season.

“Happy and proud to play for this great club in the future!”, Leno tweeted. “I’ll do my best and I’m looking forward to the start of the new season as a Gunner.”