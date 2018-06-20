Barca Chief Admits Gerard Pique Involvement in Griezmann 'Decision' Video Has Caused 'Bad Feeling'

Barcelona are set to undergo internal talks with defensive duo Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti following their involvement in Antoine Griezmann's decision to remain at Atletico Madrid this summer. Las Blaugrana respect the striker's choice, but are annoyed at their own players in the aftermath of it.

Released last week, Griezmann's 'The Decision' video was posted on Twitter to inform the world that he would be an Atletico player next season, but the clip was produced by Pique's own company, Kosmos.

Furthermore, Griezmann's compatriot Umtiti took to the social media website to promote the video, much to the anger of Las Blaugranas.

And now vice-president Jordi Mestre has come out and explained how the club will respond to these events.

"We respect Griezmann's decision to renew with Atletico Madrid as we respect the decision of any player," Mestre began (via Daily Mail). "I feel bad and we regret that our members have been disappointed by the staging of the decision.

"Pique's participation has generated surprise and bad feeling at the club and among Barcelona supporters.

"We will speak internally with him and with [Barcelona and France team-mate Samuel] Umtiti and we will not make any public statement."

What this internal discussion will consist off is unknown, but it's not expected to be much more than a light slap on the wrists.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pique and Umtiti are two highly influential players for Barcelona both on the pitch and in the dressing room, and the club wouldn't want to risk causing too much friction with their first choice centre back partnership.