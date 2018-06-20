Bayern Munich Eye Move For Ajax Starlet Matthijs de Ligt Amid Jerome Boateng Exit Rumours

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Bayern Munich are looking to bring in the young Dutch Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt as a possible replacement for Jerome Boateng. 

The 18-year-old centre half is a target for Stern des Sudens after breaking into Ajax’s first team with five goals to his name and earning seven caps for the Netherlands.

Sport Bild have revealed that Ajax’s young protégé could be the man to step into Boateng’s shoes, should he leave, and only on that condition.

Bayern Chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed on the eve of Germany’s first World Cup match against Mexico that he would be happy to listen to offers for the German defender.

“His thoughts about leaving Bayern still exist, as his agent has told me”, he told Sport Bild earlier this week. 

We know that this topic might be approaching. When a club is interested and Jerome says that he wants to join this club, we will consider it.”

“I don’t hide the fact that we are a financial threshold, but it won’t be low for sure. But I know that Jerome is thinking about leaving.”

The 29-year-old has made more than 150 appearances for Munich and has scored four goals during his seven-year tenure at the club. His present deal at the Bundesliga giants expires in June 2021.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)