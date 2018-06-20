Bayern Munich Eye Move For Ajax Starlet Matthijs de Ligt Amid Jerome Boateng Exit Rumours

Bayern Munich are looking to bring in the young Dutch Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt as a possible replacement for Jerome Boateng.

The 18-year-old centre half is a target for Stern des Sudens after breaking into Ajax’s first team with five goals to his name and earning seven caps for the Netherlands.

Exclusive: If @FCBayern can sell @JB17Official, the club is interested in a transfer of Matthijs de Ligt (18) from @AFCAjax The report today in @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 20, 2018

Sport Bild have revealed that Ajax’s young protégé could be the man to step into Boateng’s shoes, should he leave, and only on that condition.

Bayern Chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed on the eve of Germany’s first World Cup match against Mexico that he would be happy to listen to offers for the German defender.

“His thoughts about leaving Bayern still exist, as his agent has told me”, he told Sport Bild earlier this week.

We know that this topic might be approaching. When a club is interested and Jerome says that he wants to join this club, we will consider it.”

“I don’t hide the fact that we are a financial threshold, but it won’t be low for sure. But I know that Jerome is thinking about leaving.”

The 29-year-old has made more than 150 appearances for Munich and has scored four goals during his seven-year tenure at the club. His present deal at the Bundesliga giants expires in June 2021.