Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the reason behind his new 'lucky' goatee, explaining after his man of the match performance against Morocco that he had the new face fuzz because of a bet with teammate Ricardo Quaresma.

Ronaldo scored the only goal to put Portugal within touching distance of the last 16 at the World Cup on Wednesday afternoon, nodding home within four minutes during the 1-0 win over Morocco.

Speaking in his man of the match interview, he said: "This goatee? It's a joke I had with [Ricardo] Quaresma.

"We were in the sauna [before Friday's match against Spain] and I started to shave and I left the goatee - I said if I score tomorrow I would leave it for the rest of the tournament. And it gave me luck, I scored that game, I scored this one, so it stays."

Ronaldo became the all-time leading international goalscorer for a European team with his goal on Wednesday afternoon, moving past Ferenc Puskás to stand alone at 85 goals - behind only Ali Daei's 109 goals for Iran in the all-time international standings.

Asked if he was heading for Daei's record after the match, he said: "I don't care about the records. The most important thing was the win and to stay in a good position. The opponent was very strong, Morocco played very well, but we got the three points. We have four points now, so we're close to qualifying - that's our objective."