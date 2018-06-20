Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals the Reason for His New Goatee Look

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the reason behind his new 'lucky' goatee.

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the reason behind his new 'lucky' goatee, explaining after his man of the match performance against Morocco that he had the new face fuzz because of a bet with teammate Ricardo Quaresma. 

Ronaldo scored the only goal to put Portugal within touching distance of the last 16 at the World Cup on Wednesday afternoon, nodding home within four minutes during the 1-0 win over Morocco.

Speaking in his man of the match interview, he said: "This goatee? It's a joke I had with [Ricardo] Quaresma. 

"We were in the sauna [before Friday's match against Spain] and I started to shave and I left the goatee - I said if I score tomorrow I would leave it for the rest of the tournament. And it gave me luck, I scored that game, I scored this one, so it stays."

Ronaldo became the all-time leading international goalscorer for a European team with his goal on Wednesday afternoon, moving past Ferenc Puskás to stand alone at 85 goals - behind only Ali Daei's 109 goals for Iran in the all-time international standings. 

Asked if he was heading for Daei's record after the match, he said: "I don't care about the records. The most important thing was the win and to stay in a good position. The opponent was very strong, Morocco played very well, but we got the three points. We have four points now, so we're close to qualifying - that's our objective."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)