Crystal Palace Forward Set for Loan Switch Amid Host of Interest From French Second Division

Crystal Palace's promising attacker Jason Lokilo could be set for a loan move to the French second division, with Auxerre, Brest, AS Nancy and FC Lorient all interested in the teenager's signature.

Lokilo moved to Crystal Palace in 2015 after spending the majority of his youth within Anderlecht's academy, but the winger is yet to stake his claim in the Eagles' first team.

The 19-year-old played just once in the 2017/18 campaign, in Crystal Palace's 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup, and may be looking for a move elsewhere in order to boost his chances of playing regular first team football.

Wilfried Zaha, Conor Wickham, Bakary Sako and Andros Townsend are all ahead of Lokillo in the Crystal Palace pecking-order, making his chances of first team football limited in the near future.

Yet despite his relative lack of experience, Lokillo has attracted interest from a multitude of Ligue 2 clubs, with Crystal Palace willing to allow their young star to leave on loan and develop in a different environment. L'Equipe are reporting that the likes of Auxerre, Brest, AS Nancy and FC Lorient are willing to take a risk on the Belgium-born Congolese Under-20 international to help them with their promotion push.

The interested clubs will be hoping that the tricky winger can replicate the form he showed for the Crystal Palace youth side, which was particularly impressive in the 2017/18 campaign. Lokillo scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 23 Championship matches with Crystal Palace.