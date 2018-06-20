Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha Offered Massive New Contract to Ward Off Interest From Spurs

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a huge new contract to ward off any interest from the Premier League's 'big six' clubs.

The Eagles have decided to start their negotiations early, with Zaha's Ivory Coast side not at the World Cup. The new offer is believed to be worth a staggering £120,000 a year. 

Last season, Zaha played a fundamental role in keeping Palace in the Premier League. In 29 games, he scored nine goals and made three assists. However, the most telling stat about Zaha is that in nine matches without him, Roy Hodgson's side couldn't even muster a point.

Zaha signed a new five-year deal, worth £100,000 a week, as recently as last year. But after his stellar season, the Crystal Palace hierarchy believe they need to make an improved offer to ward off interest from any other clubs.

Reports suggest that London rivals Tottenham would be very interested in signing the 25-year old, having tracked his career from his days tearing up the Championship as teenager. However, sources believe they would not be willing to pay him the £120,000 a week he will receive at Palace.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

For all the talk of a new contract, recent words from Zaha, as reported by The Mirrorsuggest he is content at the south London club, with or without a new deal.


''I have no plans on leaving. I'm enjoying my football, you can see how much I'm enjoying it. This is my home and there's no reason for me to leave.''

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

But look away Palace fans, as he doesn't rule out a move to one of the big six in the future.


''That won't scare me, if I get the opportunity to move away eventually, that will not scare me because of what happened in the past. I feel like I'm a different person and a different player. I am a very ambitious person. I feel like I am a good player.''

