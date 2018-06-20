Harry Kane Admits His Next Challenge Is to Reach 'the Ronaldo and Messi Level'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has revealed that he aspires to reach the levels of Barcelona's Lionel Messi or Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, and is also looking to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup this summer.

The Guardian quote the England captain as saying: “I had to prove people wrong throughout my career and I love proving to myself I can do it.

“Ronaldo is the best in the world, up there with Messi, but the challenge is there to be with them. To be the best player in the world you have to aim high – you can’t aim low – so just put no limits on yourself.

"I worked hard to get where I am. I have a lot of determination, I enjoy being here and it is about stepping it up. I said before I was so excited to be at a World Cup and it is about proving a point.

"The Euros were disappointing for me, for everyone, so it was a challenge to put that right. There is no better way to do it than to win and score a couple of goals.

“I want to prove myself at a major tournament, I want to be up there with the best in the world and the only way to do that is to perform on the big stage and in the big moments. It gives me confidence doing that and I want to do that in the games ahead.





"I have been itching to get out there and showcase my talent. We have been in Russia a long time and were all excited to get started but you are never sure until you get out on the pitch.

"There are those moments when you need a goal but we did not panic, we looked calm, we did not look like conceding and we are always a threat at set pieces.”

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

Kane's two goals against Tunisia mean he is in the race for the Golden Boot, but with a long way to go in the tournament, Kane will be hoping to continue his scoring form against Panama and Belgium.