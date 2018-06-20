Harry Kane Voted Man of the Moment After Heroics for England at the World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has been voted as the Man of the Moment by 90min fans, following his brace against Tunisia in England's opening game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kane was true to his role as his country's captain fantastic, as he opened England's World Cup goalscoring account in the 11th minute, capitalising on his side's early pressure. Following Tunisia's equaliser through Ferjani Sassi from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, it was Kane once again who stepped up for the Three Lions.

After Kieran Trippier's corner was headed on by Harry Maguire, via a Tunisian deflection, Kane lost his marker ingeniously and buried his header from a standing start to salvage a vital three points for England.

It wasn't just his goals, the Spurs striker was a menace throughout for his opposing defence, provoking them to delve into dark arts at times in order to halt his progress. Nevertheless, Kane still managed to win 80% of his aerial battles.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

He was also keenly involved in open play, making 23 passes. But, perhaps the most telling statistic, is his tally of two goals from just three shots - almost as clinical a strike rate as you can hope for at a major tournament.

The striker won the vote by a whopping 78%, with Kieran Trippier his closest competitor gaining just 9% of the 19,209 votes registered.



Despite the win, England are still second to Belgium in Group G thanks to the Red Devils' superior goal difference, but they will be hoping to usurp them in their next World Cup encounter. That will come against Panama on Sunday the 24th of June, at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

