'I'd Have Him at Liverpool': Reds Fans Surprisingly Call for Club to Sign England International

Jack Wilshere’s 17-year tenure at Arsenal is set to come to an end after the midfielder released a statement on social media saying that the decision was based on “lack of playing time”.

The 26-year-old has been at the Gunners since the age of nine, and after a meeting with new manager Unai Emery, he accepts that it’s time for a new challenge after he was told that his playing time would be significantly reduced. Somewhat surprisingly, Liverpool fans have stated an interest in signing the Arsenal outcast:

Unpopular opinion: Wilshere would be a decent squad signing for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/6ahMfgQyxp — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 19, 2018





As a Liverpool fan, I would take Wilshere on a free all day long — The Liverpool Way ❤️YNWA🏆 (@EssexLFC1) June 19, 2018





As a result, the speculation has well and truly begun and to where Wilshire will be going, as a host of clubs including West Ham and Crystal Palace are in the mix to secure the Englishman’s signature for next season.

From next month, the Hertfordshire-born midfielder will be considering his options for the first time in his career as he tries to house himself into a new club the first whistle blows in August.

There have been a flurry of Liverpool fans who have expressed their desire to bring in the former Arsenal midfielder to Anfield to add competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with the likes of Stoke City’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Lyon’s Nabil Fekir this window as Klopp aims to strengthen his side for the new season.