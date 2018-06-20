Inter Continuing Pursuit of Bordeaux Winger as Nerazzurri Edge Closer to Radja Nainggolan Signing

Inter are continuing negotiations with Bordeaux for star winger Malcom, as the club prepare to finalise the signing of Radja Nainggolan.

The Nerazzurri are understood to be finalising the finer details of Nainggolan's switch, with manager Luciano Spalletti keen to bolster the club's options in the middle of the park ahead of the new Serie A season.

They are also keen to sign a top quality winger, with Italian publication Gianluca DiMarzio reporting that negotiations are well underway for Brazilian winger Malcom. Inter are believed to be keen on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy inserted into the deal.

The proposed loan fee is thought to be around the €8m mark, with Bordeaux said to be wanting upwards of €30m to make the deal permanent next summer. It remains to be seen whether Inter are prepared to stump up the cash, particularly as they are on the cusp of wrapping up a deal for Belgian midfielder Nainggolan.

The 30-year-old, who was left out of Belgium's World Cup squad this summer, is thought to be closing in on securing a move worth €36m, with the offer of cash, plus the exchange of multiple young prospects, thought to be the main component of the deal.

One of the players set to make the switch is 18-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo, whilst another 'Primavera' player, who is yet to be decided, will also be part of the deal.

Nainggolan played 42 games for Roma in all competitions last season, scoring six times and providing 11 assists as the club surprisingly qualified for the Champions League semi-finals.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

His move is expected to be concluded shortly, with an agreement for Malcom hoping to be reached over the coming days.