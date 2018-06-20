Juventus Beat Inter to Joao Cancelo Signing After Agreeing €38m Deal With Valencia

Valencia have finally given in to Juventus' pursuit of Joao Cancelo, with a €38m fee agreed upon for the Portuguese right back.

Football Italia reports that numerous sources, including Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia and La Gazzetta dello Sport, are bringing news of a done deal and now there are only minor details to be finalised before the move can be completed.

Juventus had a bid of €15m plus Croatian winger Marko Pjaca rejected last week, but Valencia did eventually agree to a slight discount on their €40m asking price. In return, Juventus agreed to a permanent move rather than a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

This news comes as a blow to Inter, where Cancelo had impressed during a season on loan at the San Siro. They refused to pay the asking price and their Serie A rivals have now profited.

Cancelo initially struggled to get in the team at Inter but once he broke through in December he became a key part of their Champions League challenge, which culminated with a final day win at Lazio to secure 4th place.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Cancelo will be Juventus' second signing of the summer after goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who signed from Genoa earlier this month.

Cancelo has scored three goals in seven appearances for Portugal and was included in their preliminary 35-man squad for the World Cup, but did not make the final cut.