Max Meyer's Representatives Spotted in Milan Ahead of Proposed Move to I Rossoneri

AC Milan are in talks to sign Max Meyer as a free agent this summer after the midfielder left Schalke 04 at the end of the season, according to reports.



The German playmaker spent six seasons with the Bundesliga side and became a first team regular at the age of just 18 years old. Unfortunately after getting his young career off to a promising start, he only managed 21 Bundesliga starts last season - failing to either score or assist in any of those appearances.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

After he was suspended by the club towards the end of the season, Meyer decided not to renew his contract at the Veltins Arena and is now on the lookout for a new club, and he may have just found one.





According to Calcio Mercato , AC Milan are keen on bringing the 22-year-old to the San Siro this summer and talks have begun between both parties over a potential move.

Pictures began surfacing on Twitter showing the player's agent Fabio Parisi leaving the San Siro alongside Milan officials with negotiations seemingly in full swing.

L'intermediario #Parisi mentre lascia casa #Milan. Rossoneri sempre interessati a #Meyer ma prima dovrebbe uscire qualcuno dei centrocampisti, inoltre fino alla sentenza Uefa non si muove molto. Il tedesco in scadenza potrebbe chiedere ingaggio top @MilanNewsit pic.twitter.com/nipOEiEwU1 — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) June 20, 2018

Milan will likely have some problems to solve before they can bring in Meyer. Antonio Vitiello reported on Twitter that the club will have to offload some midfielders in order to make room in the squad for the youngster, with the depth of midfielders already sufficient enough.





The club also face the prospect of being charged by UEFA for potentially breaching Financial Fair Play rules after their spending spree last summer, however they await to hear their fate for the charge.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Gennaro Gattuso will be looking to add some reinforcements to his side this summer as they look to improve on their sixth place finish in Serie A last season.