Mexico Stalwart Rafael Marquez is Placed on the U.S. Blacklist on Money Laundering Charges

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Rafael Marquez has restrictions placed on him at this World Cup following an ongoing case over money laundering charges. The Mexican star isn’t allowed to be named as the Budweiser man of the match or drink the same brand of water as his teammates.

That’s because according to the New York Times, Marquez is not allowed to have any interactions with U.S.-based companies or individuals. The 39-year-old has landed himself on the United States Treasury Department’s blacklist and is alleged to have helped launder money for drug cartels in his native Mexico.

The centre-half has agreed to play for Mexico unpaid and have his day-to-day movements tracked in order to appear at the World Cup at all. It is vital to the investigation that Marquez has no U.S. connections whatsoever and international banking transactions could complicate that.

The 145 cap international has been on the blacklist since August, although he has not been found guilty of any criminal charges so far.

Reinaldo Coddou H./GettyImages

Martinez is nearing the end of his career, retiring from domestic football at the end of the most recent season with Mexican side Atlas. He has set up several business ventures as he plans for a life after football, but those businesses have been accused of being a front for Mexican drug lord Raul Flores Hernandez.

The situation has already complicated Marquez’s inclusion at the World Cup - the player had to fly separately from the team as he wasn’t allowed to use an American air carrier. There are also several high profile American World Cup sponsors who have to distance themselves from the player such as McDonald's and Coca-Cola.

Any company that interacts with Marquez will also be found guilty of criminal activity and could be fined up to £10m.

FIFA are aware of the fragile situation and are trusting the Mexican Football Federation to take charge of proceedings and report back when necessary.

FIFA released the following statement, via the New York Times, on the matter: "We are aware of the situation concerning the player Rafael Marquez and we are in regular contact with the Mexican Football Association."

VI-Images/GettyImages

Whilst the Mexican Football Federation added: "We take seriously the actions of the U.S. Treasury Department, and we have structured our World Cup operations so as not to violate U.S. sanctions laws."

Marquez came off the bench in Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany in their first group game, and he is set to retire following the World Cup. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)