Napoli Set to Agree €25m Deal for Young Serie A Goalkeeping Sensation as Pepe Reina Successor

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Napoli are understood to have agreed in principle a €25m deal for highly-rated Italian goalkeeper Alex Meret from Udinese.

Quoting Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, website Alfredo Pedulla explained a rough agreement had been reached between the two Serie A sides.

The deal is understood to still have some remaining details to be worked out between the two parties before it is signed and ratified. Meret is a product of the Udinese youth setup and is highly lauded in Italian football as an exciting prospect for the future.


The 21-year-old goalkeeper has never made a senior league appearance for Udinese. Meret did feature for his club in two Coppa Italia games during the 2015/16 season.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Meret has spent the last two seasons on loan at SPAL and has been pivotal to the side's remarkable rise in Italian football. The Udine-born goalkeeper featured 30 times in Serie B with the Ferrara club in 2016/17.

Last season, Meret lost his starting place in the side to fellow loanee goalkeeper Alfred Gomis - a Senegalese shotstopper on loan from Torino.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

He featured 13 times for the club last season in Serie A, conceding 16 goals and keeping four clean sheets, as SPAL finished 17th and narrowly survived relegation. Meret has been capped at Under-17, Under-19 and most recently Under-21 levels for Italy.


It is understood Meret would be signing a five-year deal with the Naples club, should a deal for his transfer be agreed.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

He is likely seen by manager Carlo Ancelotti as a player the club can develop over time, serving as a good long-term replacement for ageing goalkeeper Pepe Reina at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)