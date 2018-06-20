Sampdoria President Confirms €30m Arsenal Signing of Midfielder Lucas Torreira

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has publicly spoken about Lucas Torreira's imminent £26.4m move to Arsenal and in doing so has effectively confirmed that the expected transfer has now been completed.

Seeking to pat himself on the back for such great business, Ferrero commented on the fee that the Gunners have paid for defensive midfielder Torreira compared to the fee that he paid for the player when he signed him from Pescara in 2015.

He described the Uruguayan as having now 'left' the Genoa club.

"Torreira left for €30m," Ferrero said while appearing on Italian television.

"I bought him from Pescara when no one believed in him. We bet on him and we won, paying just €3m. The money that comes in will be used to fund the club."

Torreira, 22, played in 36 matches in Serie A last season, scoring four goals and providing an assist. His performances in Italy earned him a place in Uruguay's World Cup squad, and he is currently with the team in Russia, having briefly featured in La Celeste's 1-0 win over Egypt.

Arsenal have already confirmed the summer signings of full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner and goalkeeper Bernd Leno. An official announcement regarding Torreira, who is currently at the World Cup with Uruguay, is expected to follow in due course.

🔴 Welcome to the club, @berndleno1  #HeyLeno

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on

The Gunners are additionally believed to be close to the signing of Greek centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while Jack Wilshere has chosen to end his time with the club for what he described as 'purely footballing reasons' after only recently agreeing to take a pay cut to stay.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)