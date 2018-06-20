Sky Sports Journalist Shares Fascinating Insight Into Klopp Stance on Liverpool Nabil Fekir Transfer

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Liverpool could revive interest in French playmaker Nabil Fekir this summer.

 

Fekir's current club Olympique Lyonnais released a statement on their official Twitter account earlier this month claiming that talks between themselves and Liverpool had broken down. Therefore, Fekir will seemingly remain at the club next season. 

Yet despite the talks breaking down, Sheth claims that it is unlikely Jurgen Klopp has another attacking midfielder target this summer. 


Just as Liverpool's German coach did not compromise on his wish to bring Virgil van Djik to Anfield, the Sky Sports reporter believes that it is likely Klopp will also be adamant that Fekir is his man. 

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky’s transfer talk podcast on 19 June (4:45 and 8:17), Dharmesh Sheth said that Klopp will still believe it possible to welcome the French international to Merseyside. 

“The deal was most definitely on and almost done," he said. 

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

"Could it be revived? Potentially. Liverpool are one of the few clubs that go for a player and, if it doesn’t work out, they wait. Jurgen Klopp was so adamant over Virgil van Dijk that he waited after the hoo-ha of last summer.


“It wouldn’t surprise me, if there is a chance this Fekir deal can be revived, that he won’t go for anyone else.”

Should a transfer deal for Fekir be completed, the Frenchman would be added to a much changed Liverpool midfield. The Reds have already completed the signing of Fabinho from AS Monaco, and Naby Keïta will arrive on Merseyside this summer after a deal was completed for the Guinean midfielder after the 2016/17 campaign.  

