Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Sent Harry Kane a Congratulatory Message After Last-Minute Winner

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was one of the first people to congratulate Harry Kane after his heroics in an England shirt.

Kane scored twice to earn England a well deserved victory in their first World Cup group game against Tunisia - including a stoppage time winner that sent England fans into delirium. The striker also had two strong shouts for penalties denied and was influential for the Three Lions, leading the inexperienced side from the front.

Kane has revealed that amongst the messages he received after the game was one from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Kane, speaking to reporters as quoted by FourFourTwo, revealed what the Argentine had texted him post-game.

"He sent a lot of love hearts and said: 'Come on England!' He is rooting for me. He has a lot of lads here. He is not just my boss, he's my mate...he's the manager but he's a friend as well."

Kane's meteoric rise to become one of the World's best forwards is thanks in large part to Pochettino's faith in him, and it's clear the two of them are close, with Pochettino even cheering on the entire England team. 'He wants me and the whole team to do well,' said the forward.

England continue their World Cup campaign with a game against Panama on Sunday and complete their group stage fixtures with a difficult encounter with a Belgium team who look to be one of the best attacking outfits at the tournament. They're going to need Kane to be at his best once again if they want to top the group.