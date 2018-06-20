Spurs Consider Move for Croatian World Cup Star Ante Rebić as Mauricio Pochettino Looks for Depth

Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Croatia international Ante Rebić this summer as the club looks to add some depth to their attacking options ahead of the new season, according to reports.

Fans in north London might recognise the name Rebić after the 24-year-old was linked with a move to White Hart Lane back in 2013, where the Croatian instead opted to join Italian side Fiorentina from RNK Split during the same window where Gareth Bale left for Real Madrid.

Tottenham will once again look to sign Rebić this summer following his impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt. Technically still on loan at the Waldstadion, the forward will permanently join the Eagles for just £1.8m next month.

But a big money offer could tempt Frankfurt, who have lost head coach Niko Kovač to Bayern Munich, into a sale ahead of the new season. It is suggested that the German club could demand up to €30m to sell their star forward this summer.

Rebic has something about him. I really like him as a player — Hi, My name is Joe (@SayNoMore33) June 16, 2018

SportBild report that Rebić's old side Fiorentina also holds a 50% sell-on clause in the player, something which will drive his price up and could see La Viola pocket as much as €15m this summer.

Rebić largely struggled to make an impact when he first moved to Fiorentina and he was sent on a number of loan spells in Germany and Italy, spending time at RB Leipzig and Hellas Verona before joining Frankfurt on a short-term deal in 2016.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Following two more loan spells at the Waldstadion, where Rebić most recently was the Man of the Match in their German Cup final win against Bayern Munich, the Croatia international is set to permanently move to Frankfurt this summer, but a move to Tottenham could be on the cards if the north London outfit dig deep enough into their pockets.