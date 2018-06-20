Steven Gerrard Reportedly Hoping for Sign Former Liverpool Teammate Ahead of Maiden SPFL Campaign

Steven Gerrard is set to sign Jon Flanagan from his former club Liverpool as he continues to bolster his backline at Rangers.

A fellow Liverpudlian, Flanagan will be available on a free transfer this summer, as the Reds are happy to let his contract run down following a lengthy injury layoff. The 25-year-old attempted to prove his fitness last season in a short loan spell at Bolton but only made nine first team appearances.

Gerrard plans to offer the full back the opportunity to impress as he bids to add some experience to his back line. According to the Sun, Flanagan will not be guaranteed a route to the first team but could still be convinced by Liverpool hero Gerrard.

Rangers currently have vacancies on both flanks, and Gerrard hopes to have a new first choice left back and right back in place by the time the season kicks off. Flanagan’s versatility means he can play on either flank which will be a boost to his chances to lock down one of the two starting berths.

The Gers have already taken young Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan for next season, and hope to add another Liverpool academy product in winger Ryan Kent as soon as possible.

Flanagan would make it three signings from the Reds as manager Gerrard looks to use his established status as a club hero to support him in his first managerial role.

Rangers hope to close the gap on Old Firm rivals Celtic who have won the previous seven league titles. Rangers finished 12 points behind the Hoops last year in the race for the Scottish Premier League title.

Gerrard will match wits with his former manager Brendan Rodgers who is the current Celtic boss and he won’t have to wait long for his first Old Firm derby, the two sides meet on September 1st. Gerrard will kick off his new managerial challenge with a tricky encounter against Aberdeen who split the two sides in the league last year by finishing second.