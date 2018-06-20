Stoke Midfielder Keen on Move Back to Premier League With Newcastle According to Reports

Stoke midfielder Badou Ndiaye wants to leave the relegated Potters for Newcastle United, but the Magpies face stiff competition for his signature from Galatasaray, according to reports from Turkey (via TurkishFootball).

The report mentions that Newcastle have made an offer for the 27-year-old, although that offer has been rejected by Stoke. Nevertheless, Ndiaye is keen on wrapping up a move to St. James' Park and has already agreed terms with the club.

Talks are also reportedly ongoing between Stoke and Ndiaye's former club Galatasaray, however, and the Turkish side are waiting to see whether they can hijack Newcastle's move for the Senegal international.

Ndiaye only joined Stoke in January from Galatasaray and he impressed in his 13 league starts for the club, who finished the season in 19th place and were consequently relegated to the Championship.

In May, Ndiaye's agent, William D’Avfilla, revealed to the Turkish media that his client would be leaving the bet365 Stadium in the summer, and that there's been interest from clubs in both Spain and Turkey.

He is quoted as saying by Stoke-On-Trent Live: “Badou likes challenges. He has a right to leave Stoke City to play on a bigger platform like the Champions League.





“It’s not cool for me to say specific things about his transfer at this stage but I can say things will become much more clear after the World Cup.

“I can confirm that he will leave Stoke City. There has been contact from Spain. Turkey is an option for us as well. He could go the Besiktas or Fenerbahce or any other club. It’s all down to negotiations with Stoke City.”

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

Ndiaye is currently away on international duty with Senegal, who defeated Poland 2-1 on Tuesday in their World Cup opener.