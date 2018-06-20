Tottenham Fans Love Daniel Levy's Shrewd Tactics to Force Aston Villa's Hand on Jack Grealish Move

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Tottenham fans are applauding Daniel Levy for his hardball tactics in attempting to secure a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who may be allowed to leave the cash-strapped Villans on the cheap.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Tottenham would try to tempt Villa with a £15m bid, despite the Championship club valuing Grealish in excess of £30m. 

Instead of increasing their bid, the Mirror reports that Levy wants to take advantage of the financial uncertainty surrounding Villa, who may need to offload some of their highest-earning players to avoid going into administration.

Villa face a situation where they may not be able to pay their staff at the end of June, and they would sooner sell key players on the cheap rather than risk a breach of contract.

Tottenham's tactics in attempting to force down the asking price for key targets have Levy's fingerprints all over them, as Spurs fans quickly noticed.

Grealish spent the start of last season on the sidelines but recovered to provide three goals and six assists as Villa reached the Championship playoff final but lost to Fulham at Wembley.

With the future of every member of staff at the club under threat, Villa are bracing themselves for a wholesale clear-out and Grealish is among those likely to be in the highest demand.

Grealish showed flashes of his talent in an otherwise poor Villa side before they were relegated from the Premier League, and he has been highly tipped to return to the top-flight.

Tottenham hope that he can be the next Dele Alli, another rough diamond signed from the Football League who has been shaped into an top-class player under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.

Grealish represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level but recently switched to England in the hope of one day playing for the senior team.

