The World Cup continues when Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia in their second game of Group A play on Wednesday.

Uruguay won its opening match, riding an 89th-minute header by Jose Gimenez to a 1-0 triumph over Egypt, and it can secure its place in the knockout stage–and Russia's as well–with a win over Saudi Arabia. A win would give Uruguay six points, and both Uruguay and Russia would be six points clear of Egypt and Saudi Arabia with one game to go.

The Saudis, however, will look to stay alive, but they'll need to come up with a vastly better showing than they had in the opener against Russia, a 5-0 loss. Two goals were conceded in stoppage time, making the scoreline more lopsided, but they left Juan Antonio Pizzi's team with a mountain to climb against Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and their star-studded teammates.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

