Uruguay can clinch its place in the World Cup knockout stage if it can beat Saudi Arabia when the two meet in a Group A encounter in Rostov-on-Don, Russia on Wednesday.

Uruguay eked out a 1-0 win over Egypt in the opener, with Jose Gimenez's 89th-minute goal securing the three points. By virtue of Russia's 3-1 win over Egypt, a Uruguay win over Saudi Arabia would sent the tournament hosts and La Celeste through with a match to spare.

Saudi Arabia will be hoping to avoid, or at the very least postpone, that fate. The Saudis have had a rough World Cup, starting with a 5-0 loss to Russia in the opening match, followed by their plane engine catching on fire en route to its current destination. Nobody was harmed in the incident, though, and the focus can remain on the field, where stopping Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will be the top tasks for Juan Antonio Pizzi's team.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Manager: Oscar Tabarez

SAUDI ARABIA

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Owais (Al Ahli), Yasser Al Mosailem (Al Ahli), Abdullah Al-Mayouf (Al Hilal)

Defenders: Mansoor Al-Harbi (Al Ahli), Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al Hilal) Mohammed Al-Breik (Al HIlal), Motaz Hawsawi (Al Ahli), Osama Hawsawi (Al Hilal), Omar Hawsawi (Al Nassr), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al Hilal)

Midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Al Shabab), Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri (Al Hilal), Abdullah Otayf (Al Hilal), Taiseer Al-Jassim (Al Ahli), Houssain Al-Mogahwi (Al Ahli), Salman Al-Faraj (Al Hilal), Mohamed Kanno (Al Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al Shabab), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al Hilal), Yahya Al-Shehri (Al Nassr)

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al Ittihad), Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (Al Nassr), Muhannad Assiri (Al Ahli)

Manager: Juan Antonio Pizzi