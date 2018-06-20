West Brom Reject Opening £12m Bid for Key Man as Burnley Eye Move for Former Star Asset

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

West Bromwich Albion have rejected an opening bid from Burnley for English striker Jay Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old former Claret is understood to be open on returning to Turf Moor, with Mail Online Sport reporting that Sean Dyche is also keen to bring in his Baggies teammate Craig Dawson in a possible double transfer.

The Midlands outfit are understood to have received a £12m offer for Rodriguez, but that was swiftly rejected by Burnley, as they believe him to have a more substantial value in the current market.

Rodriguez is expected to depart eventually however, with Albion believed to hold an interest in Burnley's Nakhi Wells as a replacement. He enjoyed a successful promotion campaign with Huddersfield before switching to Turf Moor, where he has thus far failed to make much of an impression.

The Baggies are also believed to be keen on negotiating a deal for Bristol City forward Bobby Reid ahead of the new season.

Rodriguez began his career at Turf Moor, first being called up to the first team in 2007. He scored 31 goals in 105 appearances before moving to Southampton in 2012, where he netted 26 times in all competitions.

His potential departure is likely to coincide with a complete overhaul of the squad, as Darren Moore prepares his side for a push at the Championship title. Baggies fans may well be optimistic of a swift return to the top flight, with Moore having earned impressive wins of Manchester United and Tottenham during his short tenure in charge

