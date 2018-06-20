West Ham Confirm the Arrival of Poland International Lukasz Fabianski On 3-Year Deal

West Ham have officially announced the signing of Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. The Poland international is currently away with his country for the World Cup, but will regroup with his new teammates when his side exit the tournament in Russia.

Joining on a three year deal for an undisclosed fee, Fabianski has been a huge success during the four years he spent at the Liberty Stadium - backed up by the fact that he has more saves than any other top flight keeper in that period of time.

Speaking on his new club's official website, the 33-year-old spoke of his excitement at moving to the Olympic Stadium.

“West Ham is a massive club so I’m really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here," began Fabianski. "I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can’t wait to start this new chapter of my career.”

Newly appointed Hammers director of football Mario Husillos seems to have hit the ground running with his latest acquistion, and has admitted his delight of snapping up a goalkeeper held in very high regard.

“Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level.

“He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position.

“Of course, at this moment, Lukasz is fully focused on the World Cup finals with Poland. We wish him all the very best out in Russia and look forward to welcoming him upon his return to England later this summer.”