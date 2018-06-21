After a huge 3-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday, Argentina is in danger of being eliminated from the World Cup.

The team will be closely watching the results of Nigeria vs. Iceland match at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

In their final games, Argentina will face Nigeria, while Iceland will take on Croatia in a pair of simultaneous matches.

Despite having a single point and a -3 goal differential after two matches, Argentina can advance with the following scenarios following the results of the Iceland–Nigeria game:

• If Iceland beats Nigeria: Argentina needs a win against Nigeria, an Iceland loss vs. Croatia and to have a better goal differential then Iceland. Iceland is currently even after a draw with Argentina, so a win would mean Argentina would have at least a goal difference of -4 to make up.

• If Iceland and Nigeria draw: Argentina needs a win vs. Nigeria and an Iceland draw/loss vs. Croatia.

• If Nigeria beats Iceland: Argentina needs a win vs. Nigeria and to have either Croatia beat/draw Iceland or to have a better goal differential then Iceland if it beats Croatia.

