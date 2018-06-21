Argentina World Cup Scenarios: How it Can Qualify for Knockout Stage

Find out how Argentina can qualify for the knockout stage after its devastaing loss to Croatia. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 21, 2018

After a huge 3-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday, Argentina is in danger of being eliminated from the World Cup. 

The team will be closely watching the results of Nigeria vs. Iceland match at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. 

In their final games, Argentina will face Nigeria, while Iceland will take on Croatia in a pair of simultaneous matches. 

Despite having a single point and a -3 goal differential after two matches, Argentina can advance with the following scenarios following the results of the Iceland–Nigeria game: 

• If Iceland beats Nigeria: Argentina needs a win against Nigeria, an Iceland loss vs. Croatia and to have a better goal differential then Iceland. Iceland is currently even after a draw with Argentina, so a win would mean Argentina would have at least a goal difference of -4 to make up.

• If Iceland and Nigeria draw: Argentina needs a win vs. Nigeria and an Iceland draw/loss vs. Croatia. 

• If Nigeria beats Iceland: Argentina needs a win vs. Nigeria and to have either Croatia beat/draw Iceland or to have a better goal differential then Iceland if it beats Croatia.

Full group standings can be seen here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)