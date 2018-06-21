Arsenal & Tottenham Looking to Poach Liverpool Youngster Despite Reports Over Agreed New Deal

June 21, 2018

Arsenal and Tottenham are believed to be keen on luring Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster to London this summer. The forward is expected to sign his first professional contract in the coming days, but with roots to Chelsea, a tug of war may ensue.

Brewster is one of Liverpool's most promising youth products. Already a well known player at the club despite only being 18 years old, he's expected to go on to become one hell of a player over the course of his career.

Right now looks to be presenting the very best opportunity for any club to poach him, considering how well he is expected to progress, and how much the Reds value him.

Brewster is yet to sign his first professional contract, which means that he could sign a deal with any club he chooses - with that team only then requiring to pay Liverpool a relatively small compensation package for their troubles.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Spurs are looking to do exactly that. Brewster has ties to London - having grown up in the area, and is looking to make the most of his first deal.

Jurgen Klopp has offered him first team assurances in the build up to his Reds contract, but the player is said to be questioning that chance.

Spurs are very well known for producing young talent - the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane are prime examples. New Arsenal boss Unai Emery can also be seen as the type of man to give youth a chance; having handed Giovanni Lo Celso that opportunity at PSG last summer.

