Denmark can clinch a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup with a win and some help later on Thursday, but if the group-opening matches are any indication, Australia won't make it easy.

The Danes survived and earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Peru in the first Group C match, while Australia lost 2-1 in a technology-aided match against France. The combination of results mean that a Denmark win coupled with a France win against Peru would seal the group's two survivors. Australia gave France all it could handle, though, and Mile Jedinak, Aaron Mooy & Co. should pose a challenge to Christian Eriksen-led Denmark. Whether its attackers can beat Kasper Schmeichel is another story, after the Leicester City goalkeeper put on a clinic vs. Peru.

Denmark pressured from the start as two set pieces from Christian Eriksen in less than two minutes caused a few issues but the Australian backline stayed strong. There specifically a bigger focus on the left handside as Pione Sisto used his pace and change of direction to cause a few headaches but again the Socceroos stayed solid.

In the sixth minute, however, Eriksen once again showed his incredible talent with a fantastic goal. A one-two with Nicolai Jorgensen was all that was needed and the Tottenham star grabbed the lead for the Europeans.

#MundialTelemundo REVIVE el gol de #DEN apenas al 6' cuando @ChrisEriksen8 abre el marcador con un remate de zurda dentro del área. pic.twitter.com/foIJHjXJsW — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 21, 2018

Denmark kept pushing as in the 23rd minute, Jorgenses received a great ball from the right hand side in the box but his header went just wide.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Manager: Age Hareide

AUSTRALIA

​​Goalkeepers: Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Danny Vukovic (Genk)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Blue Wings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper Zurich).

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al-Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Tim Cahill (Millwall)

Forwards: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian)

Manager: Bert van Marwijk