LIVE: Eriksen Stunner Grabs Lead for Denmark Against Australia

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Denmark faces Australia in the World Cup group stage.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
June 21, 2018

Denmark can clinch a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup with a win and some help later on Thursday, but if the group-opening matches are any indication, Australia won't make it easy.

The Danes survived and earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Peru in the first Group C match, while Australia lost 2-1 in a technology-aided match against France. The combination of results mean that a Denmark win coupled with a France win against Peru would seal the group's two survivors. Australia gave France all it could handle, though, and Mile Jedinak, Aaron Mooy & Co. should pose a challenge to Christian Eriksen-led Denmark. Whether its attackers can beat Kasper Schmeichel is another story, after the Leicester City goalkeeper put on a clinic vs. Peru.

Denmark pressured from the start as two set pieces from Christian Eriksen in less than two minutes caused a few issues but the Australian backline stayed strong. There specifically a bigger focus on the left handside as Pione Sisto used his pace and change of direction to cause a few headaches but again the Socceroos stayed solid.

In the sixth minute, however, Eriksen once again showed his incredible talent with a fantastic goal. A one-two with Nicolai Jorgensen was all that was needed and the Tottenham star grabbed the lead for the Europeans.

Denmark kept pushing as in the 23rd minute, Jorgenses received a great ball from the right hand side in the box but his header went just wide.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Manager: Age Hareide

AUSTRALIA

​​Goalkeepers: Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Danny Vukovic (Genk)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Blue Wings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper Zurich).

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al-Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Tim Cahill (Millwall)

Forwards: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian)

Manager: Bert van Marwijk

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)