'A Great Side With Clear Ideas' Spain Manager Hails Iran's Performance After Nervy Win for La Roja

Spain manager Fernando Hierro was magnanimous in victory after his side's 1-0 win over Iran in FIFA World Cup Group B on Wednesday. Despite Spain's dominance, only a lucky Diego Costa goal separated the two sides.
Spain's win - combined with their draw against Portugal in their opening match of the World Cup - means they top the Group B standings on a fair play tiebreaker. Portugal and Spain have the same number of points and the same goal difference, meaning La Roja gets the nod as they've received fewer cards.
MATCH REPORT | @SeFutbol earns first @FIFAWorldCup win after defeating Iran (0-1)— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 20, 2018
🔗https://t.co/HBrq9JRPSq pic.twitter.com/9B5Y96YkqQ
In his post-match interview with Telecinco - quoted by Marca - Hierro was full of praise for Iran's performance: "Equality is at its maximum in this World Cup. Iran are a great team, with clear ideas."
The 50-year-old also hailed the positive influence of his opposite number Carlos Queiroz: "Queiroz has been working with them [Iran] for seven years and they won't make things easy for anyone."
Hierro also acknowledged that La Roja had struggled to cope with Iran's tactical approach. "It's difficult to get into a rhythm with so much interruption," he admitted, adding: "At half time we corrected some things and improved after the goal."
Julen Lopetegui: Never lost a match as Spain head coach, winning 14 and drawing 6 of the 20 matches he oversaw pic.twitter.com/FI1xq2Eeo8— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 13, 2018
Hierro could hardly have had less preparation for this summer's World Cup in Russia - he was hastily appointed to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by the Spanish FA just two days before Spain's opening match.
Nevertheless, his side were impressive in their thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal, as well as being worthy winners against Iran.
Hierro's praise for his players' performance was rather muted. Quoted by the BBC, he said: "There were times in both halves when things were tough. During the break, we knew we had a plan and we carried it out - my players did what they had to do."
However, he had no complaints about his side's work ethic: "Once again my players have given everything," he said.
All to play for in Group B for #POR #ESP and #IRN in the final round of fixtures... #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/75h32KvqE6— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018
La Roja are likely to secure a place in the round of 16, as they only need a draw against Morocco on Monday to progress. The Moroccans will only be playing for pride - they have already been eliminated from the tournament, after losing 1-0 to Portugal on Wednesday.