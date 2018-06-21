'I'm Ready for the Next Big Step': Liverpool Target Enthusiastic About Potential Transfer

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Liverpool target and RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has revealed that he is "ready for the next big step" as the 26-year-old eyes a move to Anfield.

After failing to sign Nabil Fekir following weeks of speculation and the departure of German midfielder Emre Can to Juventus, it seems like Jurgen Klopp is not wasting any time in finding replacements, and Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg is the latest playmaker to be linked with a move to the Reds.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

However, Premier League rivals Arsenal are also said to be keen on Forsberg as Unai Emery looks to rebuild the Gunners for next season.

Forsberg is said to have a £35m price tag, and Leipzig have proved to be tough in negotiations before as they endured lengthy discussions with Liverpool before finally agreeing a deal to sell Naby Keita to the Reds.

The Premier League pair were given a boost in their pursuit for the midfielder as Forsberg told Swedish newspaper Fotbollskanalen : "I'm ready for the next big step.

"That's going to be very interesting [but] I am in dialogue with RB and always had a good relationship with the club." He added: "I have the dream of playing for the strongest clubs in the world."

Forsberg signed for Leipzig in 2014 from Swedish side Malmo, and the 26-year-old featured in 33 games in all competitions last season as Die Bullen finished 6th in the Bundesliga.

It would seem like Klopp is paying special attention to strengthening his side's midfield, with Brazilian Fabinho arriving at Anfield last month for a £43.7m fee from AS Monaco.

