Keylor Navas Eager to Prove He Deserves to Be Number 1 Stopper in Lopetegui's Real Madrid Plans

Keylor Navas has insisted that he is eager to showcase his talent to new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui to prove that he has the ability to be part of his plans heading into his first season at the helm of Los Blancos.

The future of the 31-year-old stopper at the Bernabeu was under scrutiny prior to Zinedine Zidane's shock departure, and the arrival of the former Spain boss has cast further doubt on his career with the European champions as a fresh assessment of the squad is set to take place.

Navas' four years with Real have failed to ease any concerns over his reliability in between the sticks, and as such reports have long linked the Spanish giants with a host of goalkeepers as they seek an upgrade on the Costa Rican.

The likes of David De Gea, Jan Oblak, Alisson and Thibaut Courtois have all been mooted as potential replacements, but the 31-year-old is remaining hopeful of proving he has what it takes to extend his hold on the club's number one shirt.

Speaking about the Spanish outfit's new manager to Yashinquesada.com, via Marca, he said: "I think he's a very good coach.

"I had the opportunity to talk to him and I hope to be in his plans when I arrived."

Currently on World Cup duty with Costa Rica, the 31-year-old has a number of games remaining in Russia to impress his new manager prior to returning to the club.

However, when asked if he could leave before returning to domestic football, he added: "I want to keep giving my best to show him that I have the ability to continue in the team."