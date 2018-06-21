Leicester Hopeful of Fending Off Everton as Race Hots Up to Sign German International Defender

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Leicester City could be set to pip Everton to a signing for the second time this summer as the Foxes look to bring in left-back Marvin Plattenhardt from Hertha Berlin.

Sky Sports claim that Everton have lined up the 26-year-old German as the successor to Leighton Baines, who has struggled with injury problems in recent seasons.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

However, it would seem that Leicester are also keen on signing Plattenhardt to provide competition for the promising Ben Chilwell, with 32-year-old Premier League winning left-back Christian Fuchs considered past his best.

The Foxes have already pipped the Toffees to the signing of Norwich City starlet James Maddison, and could aim to follow up that coup by beating the Toffees to the signing of Plattenhardt, who is currently playing for Germany at the World Cup in Russia.

Claude Puel's side have already signed Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira, West Brom defender Jonny Evans and now Maddison, taking their spending this summer to around the £50m mark as the Foxes look to improve on last season's league finish of 9th.

Everton, meanwhile, are looking to boost their squad as Marco Silva, alongside new director of football Marcel Brands, look to overhaul the playing staff. Last season was a disappointing one for the club, finishing eighth despite spending around £150m the previous summer in an attempt to challenge for Champions League qualification.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Plattenhardt has made 108 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin since joining the club from FC Nurnberg. The defender made his international debut for Germany in 2017 and made his first appearance in a major tournament during Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Mexico.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)