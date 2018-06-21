Liverpool Look to Sign Championship Star as Spurs Play Hardball Over Aston Villa's £40m Valuation

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Liverpool have joined the race for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and are prepared to rival Spurs in the race for the midfielder's signature, according to new reports.

The Sun believe that Liverpool intend to take advantage of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's attempts to play hardball over a deal for the midfielder by swooping in under his nose with a bid.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Spurs have long been considered the favourites to sign the 22-year-old but now face the risk of being gazumped by Liverpool, with the London club thought to be unwilling to pay more than £20m.

Recent reports also suggest that Levy is attempting to take advantage of Villa's recent financial woes by holding out on offering any more money for Grealish - however, this plan now looks to be at risk of backfiring as Liverpool prepare to offer more money for the player.

Jurgen Klopp has already added two midfielders to his ranks this summer, with deals for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Monaco's Fabinho already tied up - nonetheless, the Liverpool manager may look to further bolster his squad with the addition of Grealish.

Everton and Leicester have also been linked with a move for Grealish but this seems unlikely, with neither side capable of offering Champions League football and Leicester having now signed Norwich City midfielder James Maddison.

Grealish made his debut for Aston Villa in 2014 while the West Midlands club were still in the Premier League. He made 31 appearances last season and has become a key player for Steve Bruce's side. 

However, with Villa failing to secure promotion back to the top flight last season after defeat in the play-off final against Fulham, Grealish could now be set to look for pastures new this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)