Watch: Luka Modric's Stunning Long-Range Goal Helps Croatia Beat Argentina

Screenshot via @TelemundoSports

Luka Modric's goal gave Croatia a 2–0 lead over Argentina in the teams' group stage match Thursday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 21, 2018

Luka Modric's goal gave Croatia a 2–0 lead over Argentina in the teams' group stage match Thursday before Croatia won 3–0. 

The goal came in the 80th minute when Modric scored from some 25 yards out and beat Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

It came after Croatia's Ante Rebic took advantage to score off a huge mistake from Caballero.

Argentina drew with Iceland 1–1 in its first Group D match, while Croatia beat Nigeria 2–0.

