Man City Edge Closer to Finalising £50m Deal for Napoli Ace Jorginho

Manchester City are edging closer to finalising a deal in the region of £50m for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, whilst talks for Leicester's Riyad Mahrez are ongoing.

Following months of negotiations between Napoli, City and Jorginho's representatives, the 26-year-old is expected to finalise his move to the Etihad Stadium over the coming days where he is set to become Pep Guardiola's first signing of the summer.

According to Goal, a breakthrough over the payment structure between City and Napoli was made earlier this week, paving the way for the Italy international to move one step closer to sealing a switch to the Premier League.

It comes after a lengthy standoff with the Italian outfit after a difference in opinion over the midfielder's value, with the Premier League champions understood to have had a previous bid of £39m rejected.

However, a willingness from all parties to finalise a deal ensured further talks paved the way for an agreed fee on Monday which is expected to be around £46m, plus bonuses of up to £6m.

City had already agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old on a five-year deal, and the green light from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was all that was required to move one step closer to making the transfer official.

Jorginho will improve a team that just won the PL by 19 points. Says plenty about his ability #SSCNapoli #MCFC — Adam Summerton (@adamsummerton) June 20, 2018

The Citizens had identified Jorginho as their primary midfield target this summer after backing out of a move for Brazil's Fred, who has now joined rivals Manchester United, where the 26-year-old - who has made more than 130 appearances for Napoli since joining the club in 2014 - is set to provide competition for Fernandinho.

In other news, City are still eager to tie up a deal for Riyad Mahrez this summer but are said to be growing increasingly frustrated by the Foxes' demands as an agreement has yet to be made over the final fee.

The Premier League champions have looked to Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey as an alternative should negotiations for Mahrez fall through over the coming weeks.