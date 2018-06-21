Marcus Rashford Hails England's Togetherness & 'Calm' Mood in Camp Following Victory Over Tunisia

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

England striker Marcus Rashford has spoken highly of the team spirit in their World Cup camp this summer. The youngster has compared it with how the team were in Euro 2016, and has noteda marked improved in relationships.

England won their first group game on Monday night - a narrow 2-1 win over Tunisia. However, despite requiring a last minute winner from Harry Kane to seal the three points, Gareth Southgate's side looked a strong outfit.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

And now, Rashford has hailed the team spirit behind the scenes.

"I think the mood around the camp is a lot calmer from what I can remember of that last tournament," Rashford said, according to Sky Sports"But I think that's as expected. We were all fairly new to each other in that tournament and now we've managed to build relationships and the team really is a team now.

"I think that only puts us in good stead for this tournament and future tournaments."

That noted calmness is also used in matches, according to the Manchester United striker. Discussing the win over Tunisia, he knows that the England team believe in themselves.

He said: "Even if we draw that game, we stay calm and the next game is an opportunity to again showcase what we've been working on and get three points.

"I think that mentality has to stay because you're not going to win every single game and when you do lose or when you do draw, you have to learn from it. 

"As a team we are capable of doing that and it doesn't really matter about the age of us or how experienced we are.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"I think if we have that togetherness we can all drag each other through."

