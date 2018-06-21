PHOTO: Emre Can Touches Down for Medical With Juventus Ahead of Free Transfer Move From Liverpool

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Emre Can has arrived in Turin for his medical with Juventus, ahead of his free transfer move from Premier League giants Liverpool. The German is expected to finalise his deal in the coming days and is set to undergo a medical and the signing of the deal imminently.

Everyone has known that Can has been destined for Juve since around October last year, when all the reports outlining his intentions came to light. He has allowed his contract with Liverpool to run to a close, and is now on the verge of moving to Juve for free.

It's an absolute bargain for the Italian champions. Can's arrival will prove yet another snip from a catalogue of players that they have manager to get on the cheap over the years, and the club have given its fans a reason to get excited.

The Old Lady took to Twitter to simply post a photo at an airport on Thursday morning, of a sign that reads 'arrivals'. While nobody was left in doubt as to whether it was Can who was 'arriving', the club soon confirmed that they were in fact in the company of the 24-year-old.

Reports this week have been rife discussing how close he is to completing his switch to Serie A, and it seems as though they were bang on.

With this being the case, it will literally be the case of waiting a few days at most before Can is officially confirmed by the club. For now, we have to make do with a photo.

Can's departure won't be too sorely missed in Liverpool. Their acquisitions of Naby Keita and Fabinho will undoubtedly fill the gap left by the midfielder, but Reds fans will be sad to see him leave.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)