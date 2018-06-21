PHOTO: Emre Can Touches Down for Medical With Juventus Ahead of Free Transfer Move From Liverpool

Emre Can has arrived in Turin for his medical with Juventus, ahead of his free transfer move from Premier League giants Liverpool. The German is expected to finalise his deal in the coming days and is set to undergo a medical and the signing of the deal imminently.

Everyone has known that Can has been destined for Juve since around October last year, when all the reports outlining his intentions came to light. He has allowed his contract with Liverpool to run to a close, and is now on the verge of moving to Juve for free.

Emre Can has landed in Turin! 🛬👋 pic.twitter.com/jCtxW6ZLlB — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 21, 2018

It's an absolute bargain for the Italian champions. Can's arrival will prove yet another snip from a catalogue of players that they have manager to get on the cheap over the years, and the club have given its fans a reason to get excited.

The Old Lady took to Twitter to simply post a photo at an airport on Thursday morning, of a sign that reads 'arrivals'. While nobody was left in doubt as to whether it was Can who was 'arriving', the club soon confirmed that they were in fact in the company of the 24-year-old.

Reports this week have been rife discussing how close he is to completing his switch to Serie A, and it seems as though they were bang on.

With this being the case, it will literally be the case of waiting a few days at most before Can is officially confirmed by the club. For now, we have to make do with a photo.

#EmreCan has just arrived in Turin. He will undergo medical with #Juventus in a few minutes #LFC



Follow all the latest developments on https://t.co/MSLNF2UrYd pic.twitter.com/bG2KD6Fq1R — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) June 21, 2018

Can's departure won't be too sorely missed in Liverpool. Their acquisitions of Naby Keita and Fabinho will undoubtedly fill the gap left by the midfielder, but Reds fans will be sad to see him leave.