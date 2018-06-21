Report Names the 4 Players Set to Leave Liverpool This Summer as Jurgen Klopp Remodels Squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to wield the axe this summer on Merseyside, with no less than four players set to leave Anfield this summer as the German looks to trim his squad.

The Daily Star state the Reds boss is looking to shift a quartet of players - including striking duo Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings - while goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and winger Harry Wilson will also be surplus to requirements in the coming season.

Having recruited Fabinho from AS Monaco, added to the arrival of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita after agreeing a deal last summer, Klopp is looking to assemble a side capable of challenging for major honours both at home and domestically having fallen at the final hurdle against Real Madrid in the Champions League final last month in Kiev.

For Sturridge, the last few seasons have been a story of frustration for the former Chelsea and Manchester City forward largely due to ongoing injury issues, together with seeing his starting place in the Liverpool side taken by the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and most recently Mohamed Salah.

A loan spell at relegated West Bromwich Albion again saw the 28-year-old break down with injury this past season, and with the Reds still looking to add names their front line, Sturridge's days at Liverpool now look numbered.

For Ings, a return to action from long-term absence after a complicated ACL knee injury has seen the Winchester striker once again find the net, but the former Burnley man is nonetheless set to leave, with the likes of Crystal Palace linked with a move this summer.

Mignolet, who is with Belgium for the World Cup in Russia has seemingly been given the vote of confidence by Klopp ahead of Loris Karius in goal, and despite the German stopper's Ukrainian nightmare is set to remain under the guidance of Klopp, with AS Roma number one Alisson having been linked with a multi-million pound move to the Premier League.

For Wilson, the Welsh international who has had spells at both Crewe Alexandra and Hull City in the past three seasons, is yet to break into the Liverpool senior squad and with competition for places fierce in attack, Klopp is also set to move the 21-year-old on in the close season.