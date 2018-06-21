Saudi Arabia Manager Praises 'Enormous' Improvement But Rues Defeat Against Uruguay

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi was proud of his team's efforts on Wednesday when they faced Uruguay, but the Argentina-born coach was left disappointed as Luis Suárez proved to be the difference in Rostov.

The Green Falcons will battle it out with Egypt to avoid finishing bottom of Group A, while Uruguay takes on Russia in the fight for top spot ahead of the knockout stages of the competition.

"We had a lot of ball possession and were able to impose our style of play and distribution,” Pizzi said after their defeat, quoted by Arab News

"We conceded a goal from a random play and didn’t have the weapons or tools to try to equalize. We kept the ball well and weren’t really troubled defensively, but lacked that ability to score.

"This is our weakness. We have good ball possession, but no effectiveness. We lack the depth and skill required to win these games.

"We have that deficiency and have looked for solutions, but we haven’t quite come up with one yet. But that is one of the reasons great forwards are in high demand and are the elite players in world football."

Pizzi added that Saudi Arabia's improvement from their humbling defeat against Russia on the opening day was 'enormous', but the Spaniard was reluctant to solely blame the pressure of kicking off at a World Cup.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

"The only way to compete at this level is to play at the level we did here. And even then it was not enough to even get a draw," he said. "Undoubtedly there were other factors aside from the pressure of playing in the opening game that made a difference, but it’s true that the difference was enormous."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)