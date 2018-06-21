Spurs Fans React to 'Shocking' 2018/19 Kits After They Reportedly Go on Sale in Asia

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been given a glimpse at what their 2018/19 home and away kits will look like after an image has been shared across social media claiming that they are on sale in Asia.

The London outfit are set to move into their second year of their kit deal with Nike, and supporters have been eagerly awaiting what they will be buying from the club shop ahead of the new season. Last season their replica kit went on sale in certain parts of Asia ahead of the UK release which means that the images circulating around social media are likely to be genuine.

The images have not gone down well with Spurs supporters who are understandably disappointed with the Nike effort. The home shirt is a typical white number, coupled with a bizarre dark blue fade at the bottom.

The kit is set to be released in the UK before Mauricio Pochettino's men travel to the USA for their preseason tour, but given the negative response early on, it is unlikely that many Spurs supporters are going to want to invest in a brand new kit.

Some fans are so disappointed they are even calling for Tottenham to cut their ties with Nike and to strike up a deal with a different manufacturer ahead of next season.

Here is a summary of the reaction from Spurs fans.

Tottenham kick off their Premier League season against Newcastle on the 11th August and Spurs fans will be hoping that their side can perform just as well in the new kit as they have done in previous seasons.

