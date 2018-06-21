'We'll Shape Our Plans Around Him': Galatasaray Manager Confirms Intentions to Sign Stoke Midfielder

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has told the club's board that his main transfer target this summer is Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye.

According to Hurriyet, Terim is determined to build his squad around Ndiaye, currently on World Cup duty with Senegal, citing his versatility as one of the key reasons the club are interested.

He said: "We will shape our plans according to the situation of Ndiaye. If we take him, it’ll be very good. He is very versatile and will offer us cover in a lot of positions."


Ndiaye signed for Stoke from Galatasaray in January for around 16m, going on to make 13 appearances in the league as the Potters were eventually relegated.


And a return to Turkey could be on the cards, however the Turkish club will have to fend off competition from Premier League side Newcastle if they are to secure his return.

Galatasaray are thought to prefer an initial loan for Ndiaye, whereas Newcastle are keen to add him on a permanent basis.


Ndiaye's agent has confirmed that he will be leaving Stoke City this summer, and while it as yet unknown what type of deal Stoke would prefer, Ndiaye himself is thought to be keen on a move to Rafa Benitez' side.

Ndiaye is currently in Russia with his national side, having been an unused sub in Senegal's recent 2-1 victory over Poland, so it's probable any move won't be concluded until Senegal's World Cup business is concluded.

