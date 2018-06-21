Wolves Linked With €30m Summer Swoop For Highly Rated Porto Star Yacine Brahimi

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Wolves are the latest club to be linked with Porto winger Yacine Brahimi, with reports from Portugal and Algeria suggesting that the newly promoted Premier League side could pay €30m (£26.3m) to take him to Molineux this summer.


Brahimi, who has regularly been linked with the likes of Manchester UnitedLiverpool and Arsenal over the years, is only contracted to Porto until the end of next season.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

As such, A Bola explains that the club would accept just half of his stated €60m release clause to ensure that they will pocket a fee rather than risk seeing him leave for free in 12 months.

Algerian outlet Le Buteur also carry a similar story about Wolves and a €30m fee, but the speculation has equally commanded a degree of scepticism at this early stage.

There is obvious reason for Brahimi to be interested in joining Wolves. The midlands club have done much Portuguese business over the last 12 months thanks to their relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes, with the Algerian's former Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo in charge.

Having moved to Porto in 2014, the 28-year-old is coming off the back of his best season yet after scoring 12 goals in all competitions and wrestling the Primeira Liga title away from Benfica.

One potential complication for Wolves, however, is that Porto only own 50% of his rights, with the other half controlled by the Doyen Group. Third party ownership is outlawed in English football and so some kind of arrangement would have to be agreed to make it legal.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Formerly of Granada, French-born Brahimi was one of the breakout stars of the 2014 World Cup when he helped Algeria reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)