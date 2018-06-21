World Cup Preview: Brazil vs Costa Rica - Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

World Cup favourites Brazil will take on Costa Rica in Group E this week, hoping that they can get their first win at the tournament this summer.
The Seleção were forced to share the spoils with Switzerland last week, while their Central American opponents suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Serbia.
This is a must-win game for both sides as they look to progress into the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup, but Costa Rica have the odds stacked against them and are expected to head into the last game in Group E at the bottom of the table.
Classic Encounter
Costa Rica 2-5 Brazil (World Cup 2002)
Key Battle
Neymar vs. Cristian Gamboa
Brazil poster boy Neymar might have had a fairly quiet evening against Switzerland last week, largely due to their rough tactics with the Paris Saint-Germain winger, but the 26-year-old could have a field day this Friday.
The man tasked with keeping Neymar quiet will likely be Celtic defender Christian Gamboa.
The 28-year-old was Costa Rica's joint lowest ranked player in 90min's Player Ratings against Serbia - hardly surprising given that he only made three appearances across all competitions last season.
Couple that with the fact Neymar was on the winning side when he last faced up against the Costa Rican defender in an international friendly back in 2015 - not to mention the Brazilian scoring against Gamboa's Celtic in a 7-0 win at the Camp Nou two years ago - and the PSG star looks set to single handily claim all three points for the Seleção on Friday.
Team News
Predicted Line-ups
Brazil (4-1-4-1): Alisson, Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Willian, Augusto, Coutinho, Neymar, Jesus.
Costa Rica (5-4-1): Navas, Gamboa, Acosta, Duarte, González, Oviedo, Borges, Guzmán, Bolaños, Ruiz, Campbell.
Prediction